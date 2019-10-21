Power outages reported amid gusty winds

Emergency officials are warning people to beware of downed power lines as wind speeds pick up.

The National Weather Service says the winds are east-to-southeast and very gusty. Appleton recorded 49 mph winds. Oshkosh recorded 46 mph winds. Green Bay recorded 41 mph winds.

Wind Advisories are in effect for several local counties. CLICK HERE for advisory information.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue says dispatchers have received "numerous calls" about high winds impacting power lines and transformers.

If you see a downed line, call 911.

Wisconsin Public Service says about 997 customers are without power.

We Energies lists 1,901 customers without power in Northeast Wisconsin.

Alliant Energy lists 228 customers without power.

