Strong winds cause damage and power outages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A powerful line of strong wind gusts crossed northeast Wisconsin early Wednesday morning leaving thousands of people in the dark.
The National Weather Service reports wind gusts topping 50 mph in Brown County and Outagamie County.
WPS continues to restore outages from the storm. At its peak overnight, outages affected almost 50,000 WPS customers. By 10 p.m., there were 2,000 without electricity, mostly near Tomahawk and Merrill. WPS says crews will work through the night as the weather permits.
WE Energies and Alliant also reported outages.
The winds knocked down trees and branches. A tree fell on a parked car on Green Bay's east side.
Twitter user @KelKelKelKel shared photos of a tree down on a home in Neenah.
There are no reports of injuries.
24 HOUR PEAK WIND GUSTS (Data provided by National Weather Service)
BROWN COUNTY
Green Bay Airport .... 54 mph
DOOR COUNTY
Deaths Door/Northport .... 21 mph
Chambers Island .... 34 mph
Sturgeon Bay Airport .... 29 mph
LANGLADE COUNTY
Antigo DNR .... 41 mph
Antigo Airport .... 47 mph
LINCOLN COUNTY
Tomahawk DNR .... 40 mph
Tomahawk Airport .... 38 mph
Merrill Airport .... 50 mph
MANITOWOC COUNTY
Manitowoc Airport .... 38 mph
MARATHON COUNTY
Wausau Airport .... 58 mph
Mosinee Airport .... 47 mph
ONEIDA COUNTY
Rhinelander Airport .... 55 mph
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY
Appleton Airport .... 43 mph
PORTAGE COUNTY
Stevens Point Airport .... 46 mph
VILAS COUNTY
Manitowish Waters .... 36 mph
Arbor Vitae Airport .... 32 mph
Land O Lakes Airport .... 32 mph
Eagle River Airport .... 37 mph
WAUPACA COUNTY
Clintonville Airport .... 37 mph
Waupaca Airport .... 30 mph
WAUSHARA COUNTY
Wautoma Airport .... 44 mph
WINNEBAGO COUNTY
Oshkosh Airport .... 52 mph
WOOD COUNTY
Marshfield Airport .... 47 mph
Wisconsin Rapids Airport .... 44 mph