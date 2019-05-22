Strong winds cause damage and power outages

A powerful line of strong wind gusts crossed northeast Wisconsin early Wednesday morning leaving thousands of people in the dark.

The National Weather Service reports wind gusts topping 50 mph in Brown County and Outagamie County.

WPS continues to restore outages from the storm. At its peak overnight, outages affected almost 50,000 WPS customers. By 10 p.m., there were 2,000 without electricity, mostly near Tomahawk and Merrill. WPS says crews will work through the night as the weather permits.

WE Energies and Alliant also reported outages.

The winds knocked down trees and branches. A tree fell on a parked car on Green Bay's east side.

Twitter user @KelKelKelKel shared photos of a tree down on a home in Neenah.

There are no reports of injuries.

24 HOUR PEAK WIND GUSTS (Data provided by National Weather Service)

BROWN COUNTY

Green Bay Airport .... 54 mph

DOOR COUNTY

Deaths Door/Northport .... 21 mph

Chambers Island .... 34 mph

Sturgeon Bay Airport .... 29 mph

LANGLADE COUNTY

Antigo DNR .... 41 mph

Antigo Airport .... 47 mph

LINCOLN COUNTY

Tomahawk DNR .... 40 mph

Tomahawk Airport .... 38 mph

Merrill Airport .... 50 mph

MANITOWOC COUNTY

Manitowoc Airport .... 38 mph

MARATHON COUNTY

Wausau Airport .... 58 mph

Mosinee Airport .... 47 mph

ONEIDA COUNTY

Rhinelander Airport .... 55 mph

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY

Appleton Airport .... 43 mph

PORTAGE COUNTY

Stevens Point Airport .... 46 mph

VILAS COUNTY

Manitowish Waters .... 36 mph

Arbor Vitae Airport .... 32 mph

Land O Lakes Airport .... 32 mph

Eagle River Airport .... 37 mph

WAUPACA COUNTY

Clintonville Airport .... 37 mph

Waupaca Airport .... 30 mph

WAUSHARA COUNTY

Wautoma Airport .... 44 mph

WINNEBAGO COUNTY

Oshkosh Airport .... 52 mph

WOOD COUNTY

Marshfield Airport .... 47 mph

Wisconsin Rapids Airport .... 44 mph

