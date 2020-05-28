Potatoes for pantries

Brown County and the Green Bay Packers are helping gardeners to help local food pantries.

The Brown County Potato Project gave away free seed potatoes with the understanding gardeners will donate half their harvest to food pantries.

Nearly 1,200 seed potatoes were requested.

"I grew up gardening, and I've always enjoyed it, and I just think this is a great program to be able to pitch in and contribute to the local hunger issues," gardener Laurel Last said.

It's also providing a neat opportunity for students in Oconto Falls.

"We were able to secure some potatoes that we're going to be growing, and the students, hopefully this fall, will be learning how to grow different vegetables, harvest and produce them for our local food pantry in Oconto County," Future Farmers of America advisor Walter Taylor said.

Gardeners who would still like to sign up for "Planting for a Purpose" can go online to the Brown County Extension's Community Gardens website (CLICK HERE).