Post-Crescent newspaper building to become apartments

More living options are coming to downtown Appleton.

According to the city, Crescent Lofts will be located in the historic Post-Crescent building, 306 W. Washington St.

It will include 69 apartments with 1 to 3 bedrooms.

Fifty-eight apartments will be reserved for low- to moderate income renters making less than $45,180 a year.

The $12 million development is a WHEDA historic tax credit project. The developers, Northpointe Development Corporation, were also behind the Woolen Mills Lofts project.

Construction of Crescent Lofts is expected to begin this fall and finish in March, 2021.