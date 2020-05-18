Positive results fall below 3% in statewide coronavirus testing

Wisconsin reported the lowest number of new coronavirus patients in almost a month Monday.

Out of almost 5,000 tests reported statewide, 144 were positive, or 2.9%. That's the lowest percentage we've seen, and we've been tracking the state numbers back to February 5. It's the lowest daily number of new cases since April 21 (there were 121 new cases that day, when the state's coronavirus caseload was 4,620).

There are now 12,687 people in Wisconsin known to have had the coronavirus.

6,786, or 54%, are considered recovered, meaning 30 days have passed since the onset of symptoms or their lack of symptoms or release from isolation was medically documented.

The Department of Health Services reported the state's death toll is 459 after six more deaths.

Brown County reported 5 more deaths over the weekend (see related story), but only 2 are included in Monday's state report. The City of Appleton reported a death Sunday.

Sunday, the state didn't report any COVID-19 related deaths, for the first time since March 31. It can take about a day for county information to be reported in state numbers.

Twenty-eight of the state's 72 counties reported new positive test results or deaths in the past 24 hours.

County case numbers

Counties with additional cases are indicated in bold.

Wisconsin

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 11 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,102 cases (+8) (23 deaths) (+2)

Buffalo - 5 cases (1 death)

Burnett - 2 cases (+1) (1 death)

Calumet - 58 cases (+1) (1 death)

Chippewa - 41 cases (+2)

Clark - 28 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Columbia - 36 cases (1 death)

Crawford - 23 cases (+1)

Dane - 538 cases (+1) (25 deaths) (+3)

Dodge - 108 cases (+3) (1 death)

Door - 33 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 13 cases (+1)

Dunn - 20 cases

Eau Claire - 70 cases (+4)

Florence - 2 case

Fond du Lac - 142 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Forest - 9 cases

Grant - 74 cases (+2) (10 deaths)

Green - 45 cases (+1)

Green Lake - 11 cases (+1)

Iowa - 11 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 15 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 61 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Juneau – 22 cases (+1) (1 death)

Kenosha - 848 cases (+10) (18 deaths)

Kewaunee - 30 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 45 cases (+1)

Lafayette - 16 cases

Langlade - 0 cases

Lincoln - 3 cases

Manitowoc - 22 cases (1 death)

Marathon - 33 cases (1 death)

Marinette - 25 cases (+1) (2 deaths) (+1)

Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 2 cases

Milwaukee – 5,005 cases (+60) (254 deaths) (+4)

Monroe - 15 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 30 cases

Oneida - 7 cases

Outagamie - 142 cases (+3) (5 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee - 122 cases (11 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 21 cases (+1)

Polk - 6 cases

Portage - 7 cases

Price - 1 case

Racine - 1,034 cases (+17) (18 deaths)

Richland - 14 cases (3 deaths)

Rock - 432 cases (+3) (14 deaths)

Rusk - 4 cases

Sauk - 77 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 4 cases

Shawano - 33 cases (+2)

Sheboygan - 69 cases (3 deaths)

St. Croix - 48 cases (+4)

Taylor - 0 cases

Trempealeau - 11 cases (+1)

Vernon - 11 cases (+1)

Vilas - 4 cases

Walworth - 284 cases (+4) (12 deaths)

Washburn - 1 case

Washington - 149 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Waukesha - 482 cases (+6) (23 deaths)

Waupaca - 17 cases (1 death)

Waushara - 7 cases (+2)

Winnebago - 124 cases (+1) (1 death)

Wood - 7 cases (+1)

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 0 cases

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 case

Delta - 14 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 5 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 2 cases

Iron - 0 cases

Keweenaw - 0 cases

Luce - 2 case

Mackinac - 6 cases

Marquette - 52 cases (10 deaths)

Menominee - 8 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

Thirty more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized since Sunday. The percentage of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment has declined steadily, now at 16% of all cases.

There are 363 COVID-19 patients hospitalized right now, and one-third of them (121) are in intensive care.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

