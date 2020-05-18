Positive results fall below 3% in statewide coronavirus testing

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin reported the lowest number of new coronavirus patients in almost a month Monday.
Out of almost 5,000 tests reported statewide, 144 were positive, or 2.9%. That's the lowest percentage we've seen, and we've been tracking the state numbers back to February 5. It's the lowest daily number of new cases since April 21 (there were 121 new cases that day, when the state's coronavirus caseload was 4,620).
There are now 12,687 people in Wisconsin known to have had the coronavirus.
6,786, or 54%, are considered recovered, meaning 30 days have passed since the onset of symptoms or their lack of symptoms or release from isolation was medically documented.
The Department of Health Services reported the state's death toll is 459 after six more deaths.
Brown County reported 5 more deaths over the weekend (see related story), but only 2 are included in Monday's state report. The City of Appleton reported a death Sunday.
Sunday, the state didn't report any COVID-19 related deaths, for the first time since March 31. It can take about a day for county information to be reported in state numbers.
Twenty-eight of the state's 72 counties reported new positive test results or deaths in the past 24 hours.
County case numbers
Counties with additional cases are indicated in bold.
Wisconsin
Adams - 4 cases (1 death)
Ashland - 2 cases
Barron - 11 cases
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 2,102 cases (+8) (23 deaths) (+2)
Buffalo - 5 cases (1 death)
Burnett - 2 cases (+1) (1 death)
Calumet - 58 cases (+1) (1 death)
Chippewa - 41 cases (+2)
Clark - 28 cases (+2) (4 deaths)
Columbia - 36 cases (1 death)
Crawford - 23 cases (+1)
Dane - 538 cases (+1) (25 deaths) (+3)
Dodge - 108 cases (+3) (1 death)
Door - 33 cases (3 deaths)
Douglas - 13 cases (+1)
Dunn - 20 cases
Eau Claire - 70 cases (+4)
Florence - 2 case
Fond du Lac - 142 cases (+3) (3 deaths)
Forest - 9 cases
Grant - 74 cases (+2) (10 deaths)
Green - 45 cases (+1)
Green Lake - 11 cases (+1)
Iowa - 11 cases
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 15 cases (1 death)
Jefferson - 61 cases (+1) (2 deaths)
Juneau – 22 cases (+1) (1 death)
Kenosha - 848 cases (+10) (18 deaths)
Kewaunee - 30 cases (1 death)
La Crosse - 45 cases (+1)
Lafayette - 16 cases
Langlade - 0 cases
Lincoln - 3 cases
Manitowoc - 22 cases (1 death)
Marathon - 33 cases (1 death)
Marinette - 25 cases (+1) (2 deaths) (+1)
Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)
Menominee - 2 cases
Milwaukee – 5,005 cases (+60) (254 deaths) (+4)
Monroe - 15 cases (1 death)
Oconto - 30 cases
Oneida - 7 cases
Outagamie - 142 cases (+3) (5 deaths) (+1)
Ozaukee - 122 cases (11 deaths)
Pepin - 1 case
Pierce - 21 cases (+1)
Polk - 6 cases
Portage - 7 cases
Price - 1 case
Racine - 1,034 cases (+17) (18 deaths)
Richland - 14 cases (3 deaths)
Rock - 432 cases (+3) (14 deaths)
Rusk - 4 cases
Sauk - 77 cases (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 4 cases
Shawano - 33 cases (+2)
Sheboygan - 69 cases (3 deaths)
St. Croix - 48 cases (+4)
Taylor - 0 cases
Trempealeau - 11 cases (+1)
Vernon - 11 cases (+1)
Vilas - 4 cases
Walworth - 284 cases (+4) (12 deaths)
Washburn - 1 case
Washington - 149 cases (+1) (4 deaths)
Waukesha - 482 cases (+6) (23 deaths)
Waupaca - 17 cases (1 death)
Waushara - 7 cases (+2)
Winnebago - 124 cases (+1) (1 death)
Wood - 7 cases (+1)
Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Alger - 0 cases
Baraga - 1 case
Chippewa - 2 case
Delta - 14 cases (2 deaths)
Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 5 cases (1 death)
Houghton - 2 cases
Iron - 0 cases
Keweenaw - 0 cases
Luce - 2 case
Mackinac - 6 cases
Marquette - 52 cases (10 deaths)
Menominee - 8 cases
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 4 cases
Thirty more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized since Sunday. The percentage of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment has declined steadily, now at 16% of all cases.
There are 363 COVID-19 patients hospitalized right now, and one-third of them (121) are in intensive care.
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).