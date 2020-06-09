Positive COVID-19 tests fall below 2% as testing nears record

Wisconsin approached the record for coronavirus tests in Tuesday's report from the Department of Health Services (DHS), but the news in the report wasn't all good.

The DHS reported a 14,227 test results were received in the last 24-hour period. That's second to the record 16,451 test results received June 3. It's almost twice as many tests as Monday , when it received about 7,500 results.

Less than 2% of the results were positive (1.90%). That's the lowest percentage since early March, before coronavirus testing in Wisconsin began in earnest, when the state was pushing to get access to coronavirus test materials.

That still translates to 270 people in Wisconsin newly diagnosed with the virus.

Fifteen people died, the most since May 30, after a day when no deaths were reported. The death toll from COVID-19 is now 661. That's a known-case death rate of 3.1%, a percentage which has been on a gradual decline.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased, with 44 more patients in hospitals identified. There are currently 331 COVID-19 patients in the state's hospitals, with 117 in ICU. In all, 2,904 patients have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment.

68% of coronavirus patients are considered recovered.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

