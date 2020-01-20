Portions of Calumet, Door Co. snowmobile trails now open

Snowmobile enthusiasts can now enjoy the outdoors in parts of Calumet and Door County.

Calumet County officials opened zones three, four, five, and six of the snowmobile trail system at noon on Sunday, however they say zones one and two will stay closed.

Snowmobilers are warned that parts of the public trail on plowed fields which haven't been disked or smoothed in some other way are rough, and are only considered "marginally satisfactory" for travel.

Riders are asked to stay on marked trails unless permission to do otherwise has been received.

Anyone who doesn't stay on the trails are considered trespassers, and may be prosecuted.

Meanwhile, in Door County, the southeast section of the county snowmobile trails are open as of 10 a.m. Monday.

This section stretches from Gordon Road S. over the Bayview Bridge, and includes Potawatomi State Park, as well as the Ahnapee State Trail to the South Door County Line at County Road X.

The western edge of the section is defined by County Road M, as well as the southern half of the Ahnapee Trail.

At this time, officials say the north, central and southwest sections of the Door County snowmobile trails are still closed.