Portion of Hwy. 51 closed near Merrill due to crash

WisDOT says a portion of US 51 is closed near Merrill due to a crash.

A crash on US 51 causes a major traffic backup on Feb. 9, 2020.

The crash is listed by 511 at County K, and the southbound lanes are closed.

Video sent in by a viewer shows traffic backed up on 51 near the crash site.

Although the cause of the crash is unknown at this time, WisDOT lists road conditions as having slippery stretches in the area, with travel not being advised to the south of the city until the Rothschild area on US 51.

Travel is also not advised on Highway 29 from Wittenberg to Abbotsford, and on Highway 8 from Highway 45 west to Hawkins.

