Porter's Patch donating produce sales to Diemel Brothers Benefit Fund

A berry patch in Bonduel is donating all of Thursday's proceeds to the Diemel Brothers Benefit Fund.

Porter's Patch is open until 4 p.m. All money raised from Aug. 1 produce sales will be donated to the fund for Nick and Justin Diemel. The brothers disappeared during a business trip to Missouri. The case is considered a death investigation.

The brothers were well known and respected in the Bonduel area. They owned Diemel's Livestock. There have been numerous benefits and fundraisers for the Diemel family.

Porter's Patch is located at W4314 State Highway 156 in Bonduel.

The goal is to sell everything Porter's Patch has to offer. That should result in $1,350 for the benefit fund.

Visitors can get blueberries, strawberries, tomatoes, cucumbers and more.

The patch is also collecting additional donations for the fund.

If you cannot make it to Porter's Patch, you can make a donation to the fund through Community First Credit Union. Send checks to:

Community First Credit Union

P.O Box 1487

Appleton WI 54912-1487

Make checks payable to "Diemel Brothers Benefit."

You can help the fund by ordering shirts and accessories with a logo honoring Nick and Justin Diemel.