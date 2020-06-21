Portage man killed in crash involving motorized bicycle

One man is dead and another is recovering from life threatening injuries following a crash in Marquette County late Sunday morning.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, troopers and sheriff's deputies were called to the area of State Highway 23 west of County Highway AA near Endeavor at 10:40 a.m.

When they arrived, troopers say they found a motorized bicycle was eastbound on State Highway 23 when it tried to turn left into a neighboring property.

While turning, authorities say the bicycle had traveled into the path of an eastbound Harley Davidson motorcycle, which was unable to stop in time, causing a crash.

Authorities say the operator of the bicycle, identified as a 67-year-old Portage man, was killed.

The passenger of a motorcycle, a 57-year-old Baraboo woman, received life threatening injuries, while the driver of the motorcycle, a 57-year-old Baraboo man, received non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol hasn't released the names of anyone involved in the crash at this time.

The crash is still being investigated.

