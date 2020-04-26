Portage toddler accidentally shoots self in leg

A two-year-old in Portage is being treated for a "serious" gunshot wound to the leg.

Police are calling this an accident, and believe the child's wound was self-inflicted.

Officers responded to a home in the 500 block of West Wisconsin Street just after noon on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found the child had been shot in the leg.

According to a release, the child was stabilized on the scene, then taken via MedFlight to UW Hospital.

Police say the incident is still under investigation, and the public is not considered to be at-risk.

The identity of the child, and the child's family is not being released at this time.

No word yet on whether any charges will be filed.