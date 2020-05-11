Port of Green Bay sees strong start to 2020 shipping season

Officials say the shipping season has started off strong for the Port of Green Bay.

According to the Port and Resource Recovery Department, the tonnage report for the shipping season, which got off to a fairly early start, saw a 19% increase during the first one and a half months from the 2019 season.

So far, officials say 228,000 tons of cargo have moved in or out of the port between March 15 and the end of April.

Officials add salt from Canada made up for nearly 90,000 tons of the overall total, an increase of 43% from last year, while cement shipments hit 32,000 tons and petroleum products were more than 20,000 tons, an increase of 117% and 197%, respectively.

Dean Haen, the Port Director, says they were "cautiously optimistic" heading in to the shipping season due to the impacts of high water levels and the pandemic.