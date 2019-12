The Port of Green Bay surpassed its two-million ton goal for this shipping season.

That's according to the Brown County Port and Resource Recovery Department.

Last month alone, more than 200,000 tons of cargo were moved through the port, bringing the year's total to about 2.1 million tons.

That's an increase of about 9 percent.

For the season, 161 ships visited the port, just two fewer than last year.