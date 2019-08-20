Popeyes opens in Appleton; Chick-fil-A coming soon

Northeast Wisconsin will soon be able to weigh in on the chicken sandwich wars of 2019. Popeyes Chicken opened its Appleton restaurant Tuesday.

Crowds line up for the grand opening of the Popeyes in Appleton. Aug. 20, 2019. (WBAY Photo)

The new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is located at 2800 W. College Ave, where lines wrapped around the inside of the restaurant and the drive-thru line wrapped around the building.

Some people are getting a taste of Louisiana charm for the first time, and there were people who waited two hours in line for their favorite sandwich.

"Never had it before. It always looked good on TV, so we had to go in and try it," one customer said.

"Normally we've been traveling to Madison or Manitowoc to eat at Popeye's, but finally they've got one open near here, so we decided to come and check it out," Jay Delap from Oshkosh said.

"I love it, but I don't love it this much to be waiting in line for an hour-and-a-half," would-be customer Michael Ayers from Memphis, Tennessee, said. "I guess I'll come back this week or next week, but I'm definitely going to try the chicken out."

The store is celebrating its grand opening with some giveaways. SmitCo Eateries, owner of the Appleton store, is giving away three $50 Popeyes gift cards in a Facebook promotion. CLICK HERE for more information.

Popeyes will have some competition when Chick-fil-A opens Aug. 29 in Grand Chute less than one mile away. Chick-fil-A is located at 3775 W. College Ave., just east of I-41.

The Chick-fil-A grand opening celebration will include a "First 100 12-Hour Campout"-- where a year supply of Chick-fil-A meals will be awarded to the first 100 participants in line.

Customers who want to camp out will have to get in line by 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28. CLICK HERE for campout rules.

The restaurants are currently in a social media battle over who has the best chicken sandwich. CLICK HERE for the story.

It's a competition, but a friendly competition.

"I think there's room enough," SmitCo Eateries Chairman Brian Smith said. "I'm a Chick-fil-A fan, so I eat there all the time. My family loves Chick-fil-A."

The county says from a commerce perspective it's exciting the area is gaining national attention.

County Executive Tom Nelson said it's no surprise the restaurant made its way to Appleton -- an area already attracting visitors for large music festivals and popular Broadway shows.

The county says local leaders have spent time focusing on this area after some economic challenges, and having two national chains is great news that could attract people near and far.

Popeyes opened a Manitowoc restaurant earlier this year. It's located at 3900 Calumet Ave.

