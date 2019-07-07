Fox Cities group "PopEarth" wants to increase awareness on conservation efforts

In just a couple weeks, PopEarth will take people on a Fox River cruise out of Appleton.

“There’ll be entertainment on board, there’ll be snacks, it’ll be a good time,” said PopEarth co-chair Dave Muench.

A good time that Muench hopes will help PopEarth in its mission.

“Raising people’s awareness of what they can do to make this environment better,” said Muench.

PopEarth has been around since 2017. But the group is hoping that with fundraiser events like a cruise along Fox River, they’ll be able to reach more people.

“We’re getting to the point that we’re noticing the climate is changing,” said Muench. “Unless we do something soon, the earth is going to change like we’ve never seen it before.”

But Muench says they don’t want to force people into any certain rhetoric.

“What we want to do is make people aware of what they can do in a fun, social sort of way,” said Muench.

Simple tasks like using less plastic, washing your hands in cold water, or using non-Styrofoam cups can make a difference.

“I think maybe they’re not aware that those little things they’re doing can make an impact,” said Muench.

The self-funded environmental group plans to use the money raised on the cruise for its promotional efforts.

“What I would like to see is PopEarth become a household word all around the Fox Valley,” said Muench. “We want to get out name out we want to get the word out.”

The cruises will be held on July 23rd, one at 5:30 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $35 and the boat can fit up to 64 people at a time.

For more details on the event or the group itself, CLICK HERE

