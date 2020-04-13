Pop-up food pantry turns into Ruby's "drive-up" Pantry

Many food pantries are having to come up with more creative ways to get food to guests while making sure volunteers keep their distance.

Volunteers for Ruby's Pantry load cars with food in drive-up style pantry.

Ruby’s Pantry is no different.

“We wondered if we were going to be able to do the distribution tonight,” said Pastor Aaron Schaut of Central Church.

The church turns into a distribution center for Ruby's pantry once a month. On Monday, it became a drive-up pantry.

“The guests will come through in their cars. There's a registration they'll pull up to and then they'll just pull right on through. Then we have volunteers that will bring [food] right out and they just pop the trunk open, we set it right in their trunk for them, close the trunk and away they go,” said Schaut.

Volunteers prepacked the food boxes for the families so it was ready to go. It’s the first time the pantry has been open since the pandemic hit.

“I actually like that, it beats going into a store and risking your life,” said Liz Koepp. She drove from Crivitz to get food for her kids and grand kids.

“They canceled the Gillett food pantry, so we had to drive all the way here.”

The parking lot filled with cars as it got closer to opening the pantry at 5:30 p.m., the line snaking down along the road and out of the parking lot.

“We usually have 250 shares, or 250 families worth of food that we give out. Today, because of the high need in the community, we have a semi-full of 400 shares worth,” said Schaut.

Ruby's Pantry has 80 pop-up pantries across Wisconsin and Minnesota

The food comes from surplus and overages from food manufacturers, distributors and producers. Anyone is eligible for a share; a $20 donation is requested.

Click here to find out where the nearest location is to you.

