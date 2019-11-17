Pop and pull snowman for students with special needs

A Manitowoc teacher is helping students with special needs enjoy winter activities inside.

Action 2 News first told you about Janice Hutterer in 2017.

Hutterer was raising money to produce a pop and pull snowman for students to use inside the classroom.

Hutterer said it was hard for students with special needs to create a snowman outside, so she wanted to bring the fun to them.

"I raised about $2,000 from my friends and family to have 250 units made," Creator Janice Hutterer said.

After years of planning and negotiating, a pop and pull snowman is apart of some classrooms now.

"They're available at the school house in Green Bay and then also at Read Apple in Two Rivers," Hutterer said.

With support from family and friends, Hutterer was able to help students with special needs enjoy winter.

"They didn't always keep their hats and mittens on if it was cold," said Hutterer. "So we didn't always get to take them outside. I started drawing and reaching out to companies to see if anybody could have it made and then finally we had it made."

When we first talked to Janice in 2017 the snowman was plastic, but since then she decided to use cloth fabric.

"I started off with it being plastic, but then after I did some research and stuff, that plastic molding to make the snowman would've been over $30,000," aid Hutterer.

Janice said students are learning language development, matching and decision making.

A book goes a long with the snow man as well, which gives them direction on how to build the snowman and perfect their listening skills.

"So far all of the comments and things have been positive and I watch the kids in my classroom play with it and they enjoy it," said Hutterer.

Janice plans to create more pop and pull projects like a pumpkin for kids with special needs.