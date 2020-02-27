Poorly drawn pet photo fundraiser brings in big money for Wisconsin Humane Society

The Wisconsin Humane Society is getting national attention for a simple yet funny fundraiser involving your pets.

“The poorly drawn pet fundraiser is a Facebook fundraiser, users will donate $15 and comment their pet's photo and we have staff and volunteers standing by to do a poorly drawn rendition of said picture,” said Shaina Allen, marketing coordinator for the Green Bay campus.

Hundreds of people posted a picture of their pet and within a day people donated about $12,000 to the humane society. The Green Bay campus alone got $650.

“We were inspired by a group in Baltimore, the Barks Animal Shelter, they did a similar fundraiser a couple months back and it was very successful. We figured, why not give it shot and see how it goes in our Wisconsin community,” said Allen.

It took off like a dog without a leash. Volunteers and employees are working to catch up on the all the pictures now that the fundraiser has ended.

“It's a lot of fun, it's harder than I thought it would be though. I thought, well how hard is it to draw a dog,” said Jan Niec who works at the Green Bay Campus.

She became a Facebook renowned artist after just 10 drawings.

Due to its popularity, Allen says they might try it again in the future.

