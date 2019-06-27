Why was there no fence at Kaukauna pond?

A family is still seeking answers after losing their son to drowning Tuesday night.

As we've reported, Dylun Tapio was with his brothers returning a rescued turtle to the water at Lamplight Apartments near highway 96.

His parents, Jason and Tia Tapio believe if the pond was guarded by a fence Dylun would be celebrating his 13th birthday Thursday.

Action 2 News wanted to see if the pond had the proper protection.

Around the state there are man made ponds or storm sewer systems that hold runoff contaminants after a storm.

Some thought the pond that Dylun drowned in was a retention pond, but Kaukauna engineers said it's actually a detention pond.

"They can be used simultaneously," Director of Public Works/City Engineer John Sundelius said. "The words basically mean the same thing. Probably more accurate to say a dry pond and a wet pond."

Detention ponds hold water for a short period of time while retention ponds hold some amount of water at all times.

"Obviously a wet pond always has water in it and a dry pond once it rains it'll fill up with water and then slowly release the water, but eventually all the water will drain out of it," Sundelius said.

Sundelius said detention ponds, like the one at Lamplight Apartments, are not fenced in because its built like a beach where the water's depth increases gradually.

"You know you're going to get wet as you walk into the pond and it slowly gets deeper and deeper to a point to think hey I'm getting wet and turn around and leave," said Sundelius.

He said something like a pool is required to have a fence their drops are steep.

"Swimming pools have a sharp vertical drop off where one second you're in the land and dry and if you make the wrong step you're in deep water and it's difficult to get out," said Sundelius.

Sundelius said the detention pond at Lamplight Apartments was privately owned by the complex and having a warning sign was not a regulation.

Link to further explain the difference between detention and retention ponds:

http://clean-water.uwex.edu/pubs/pdf/safety.pdf