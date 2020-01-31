Pond hockey tournament kicks off Otter Street Winter Fisheree

For the first time, a pond hockey tournament will be part of the Otter Street Fishing Club Winter Fisheree Weekend.

The first Otter Street Pond Hockey Nationals tournament kicks off Friday, Jan. 31, at Menominee Park in Oshkosh.

Hockey games start at 3 p.m. There will be music, food, beverages, raffles and more.

The 32-team tournament will continue into Saturday.

On Saturday, fishing competitions start with the Pre-Battle Challenge. Anglers will be aiming for prize walleye, pan fish, white bass and northern.

At 6 p.m. Saturday, the tent opens ahead of music by the Spicy Tie Band. They'll play until 10 p.m.

The Fisheree is put on each year by the Otter Street Fishing Club. The club says it is monitoring weather and ice conditions and will provide updates should there be any changes to events. The club expects everything to go on as scheduled.

Temperatures are expected in the mid 30s Saturday.

Ice races are the only event canceled thus far.

