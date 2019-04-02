Polls open for 2019 Spring Election

Polls are open until 8 p.m. for Wisconsin's Spring Election.

The major statewide race is for Wisconsin Supreme Court. The candidates are Wisconsin Appeals Court Judge Brian Hagedorn and Wisconsin Appeals Court Chief Judge Lisa Neubauer.

In Green Bay, city residents will elect a new mayor for the first time since 2003. The candidates are former State Rep. Eric Genrich and Brown County Board member Patrick Buckley.

The winner will take over for Jim Schmitt. Schmitt decided not to run for office after 16 years leading the city.

Schmitt has not endorsed either candidate.

