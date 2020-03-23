Poll workers needed for Wisconsin spring primary

State officials are asking Wisconsinites to serve as poll workers for the upcoming April 7th primary election in order to replace older poll workers who are unable to serve due to health concerns.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission called for workers Monday afternoon, saying the state has about 30,000 poll workers, also known as election inspectors, who serve at polling places.

Officials say a "significant" number of those workers are in their 60's and 70's, and may have other health conditions.

Meagan Wolfe, the state's chief elections official, says anyone who is a state, county or municipal employee, a teacher, a student, or someone who is looking for temporary work, says municipal clerks are in need of their help.

If you are interested in becoming an election inspectors, you're asked to contact their municipal clerk's office, which can be found by clicking here.

After entering your information in the search fields, and you're told who to contact, you're asked to put "Poll Worker Applicant" in the subject line so clerks can easily sort the requests.

In addition, state law allows people to serve as election inspectors in other municipalities within your county.

Contact your county clerk by clicking here.

Officials with the WEC says municipal clerks will provide training for any new election inspectors before the election.

On Monday, Governor Tony Evers said he's evaluating whether to allow people to vote exclusively by mail during the spring election.

So far, he has resisted calls to postpone the April 7 election, saying he wants people to vote by absentee ballot rather than travel to the polls.

During a conference call on Monday, Evers said he's evaluating whether to conduct the election completely by mail-in absentee ballots.

The spring election includes a presidential primary, a state Supreme Court race and hundreds of local contests.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.