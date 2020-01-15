Poll: Majority in Wisconsin don't want president removed

President Donald Trump's support in Wisconsin shows little signs of change in the latest Marquette University Law School poll.

The survey released Wednesday shows more respondents are against convicting and removing him from office than those who want to see him ousted after the House voted to impeach.

The first poll of the 2020 election year shows voters are nearly evenly divided over whether Trump is doing a good job or not. The president continues to get high marks from voters in his handling of the economy.

He gets low marks on foreign policy, with 53 percent disapproving of how he handles foreign policy, compared to 44 percent who approve.

Asked if they agreed with the statement "It's about time that the U.S. struck back against Iran," 51 percent disagreed while 43 percent agreed. Six in 10 surveyed believe the U.S. will avoid a major military conflict with Iran after the U.S. drone strike killed the top Iranian general.

The poll of 800 registered voters had a 4.2 percentage point margin of error.