Poll: Bernie Sanders has strong lead in Democratic race in Wisconsin

We're getting new perspective of where Democratic presidential candidates stand here in Wisconsin.

According to the Marquette University Law School poll released Thursday afternoon, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont is leading the pack in the Badger State.

Among registered Wisconsin voters, 29 percent said they plan to vote for Sanders in the April 7 primary.

However, 56 percent said they might change their minds before then.

"There is fluidity within party primaries, and who is looking strong, who is looking electable becomes a big part of that," poll director Charles Franklin said. "I still think that is still a rather high percentage -- over 50 percent still saying they might change their minds -- but that also may be the reality of the uncertainty about which of these six leading candidates are still going to be standing after the first week of March in Super Tuesday."

Sanders was followed by Michael Bloomberg, who was supported by 17 percent of the voters polled.

Respondents who identified themselves as Democrats said they believe Sanders is the strongest candidate to challenge Donald Trump. Respondents who identified themselves as Republican said the strongest candidate is Bloomberg.

Among other candidates in the Democratic race: Joe Biden was the first choice of 15 percent of respondents, Pete Buttigieg 13 percent, Sen. Amy Klobuchar 11 percent, and Elizabeth Warren trailed with 9 percent.

CLICK HERE for more poll results and details on how the survey was conducted.

As for President Trump, voters are equally split in their views about his performance in office with 48 percent approving and 48 percent disapproving.

It's the first time in the Marquette poll since President Trump took office that his approval rating was not lower than his disapproval rating.