Polka Days canceled in Pulaski

Committee members have decided to cancel this year's Polka Days in Pulaski due to COVID-19 concerns.

In a Facebook post made Friday evening, officials wrote they have decided to cancel the 42nd annual event, which was scheduled from July 16-19.

The post continued to say the safety of the volunteers and guests who attend the event are of the utmost importance.

In addition, committee members will also be reaching out to anyone who may have made camping reservations, pledged sponsorship, bands, or other affiliation to Pulaski Polka Days.

If you have questions or concerns, you're asked to send an e-mail to THIS ADDRESS , which will be monitored.