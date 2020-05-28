Police warn of street flooding as heavy rain continues

Updated: Thu 1:29 PM, May 28, 2020

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are urging drivers to be careful as heavy rain presents a threat of street flooding.

"Water levels are currently high and the additional rain will cause these levels to rise," says Lt. Brad Strouf. "Drivers should be aware that flooding could occur and should take extra caution when traveling."

Flood-prone areas include the East River and Fox River.

Do not drive through high waters. Remember "turn around, don't drown!"

A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for the counties of Shawano, Waupaca, Winnebago, Outagamie, Calumet, Brown, Manitowoc, Kewaunee and Door.

 