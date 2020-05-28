Police warn of street flooding as heavy rain continues

Green Bay Police are urging drivers to be careful as heavy rain presents a threat of street flooding.

"Water levels are currently high and the additional rain will cause these levels to rise," says Lt. Brad Strouf. "Drivers should be aware that flooding could occur and should take extra caution when traveling."

800 block of Shawano. These signs are here to keep you safe! There is enough water on the road to stall your car...or worse! PLEASE don’t drive around any barricades. pic.twitter.com/ZQhuaGTdl1 — Green Bay Metro Fire Department (@GBMFD) May 28, 2020

Flood-prone areas include the East River and Fox River.

Do not drive through high waters. Remember "turn around, don't drown!"

CLICK HERE for the FIRST ALERT FORECAST.

CLICK HERE for interactive radar.

A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for the counties of Shawano, Waupaca, Winnebago, Outagamie, Calumet, Brown, Manitowoc, Kewaunee and Door.

FLOOD ADVISORY currently includes (from west to east): Shawano, Waupaca, Winnebago, Outagamie, Calumet, Brown, Manitowoc, Kewaunee, and Door Counties. Due to heavy rainfall, minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Turn around don't down. pic.twitter.com/XtG6uqlMZl — Jenny Curtiss (@wxgirljen) May 28, 2020