'Multiple fatalities' confirmed after El Paso shooting: how you can help

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police in the Texas border city of El Paso rushed to a shopping mall on Saturday in response to reports of shooting.

Patrick Crusius, a 21 year old from the Dallas area is in custody. There are reports of a rifle used during the shootings.

ABC News is confirming multiple fatalities at the scene. It is confirmed there are 20 killed, and at least 26 injured after what is considered one of the deadlist mass shootings in all of US history.

The FBI is asking those who took photos and videos of the incident to please post it online.

El Paso, which has about 680,000 residents, is in West Texas sits across the border from Juarez, Mexico.