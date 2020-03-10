Police step up presence in Green Bay school zones to crack down on speeding

Green Bay Police are once again reminding drivers to slow down as they go on patrol to track down drivers speeding in school zones.

Police say it isn't to hand out citations, but to educate drivers about the dangers pedestrians face when speeding is done in a school zone.

And the pedestrians aren't just kids - they also include crossing guards and parents.

Police say their number one complaint is people speeding in school zones, even the mayor's office gets those calls.

Nearly 60 citations were issued in January when they did this initiative, and one person was also arrested during the day for driving under the influence in a school zone.

"The beauty of this is not only that we're making the traffic stops, hopefully preventing something bad from happening, but we're also sending a message, that we're here, and by seeing the presence of the police it will act as a deterrent," says Lt. Brad Strouf of the Green Bay Police Department.

Officers patrolled six different schools in Green Bay on Tuesday, but may be at others.

As the weather warms up, the department will also add patrols to other popular pedestrian areas, including the downtown area.

