Police seek suspect who robbed Sheboygan Kwik Trip

Police are searching for a suspect in the robbery of a Sheboygan Kwik Trip.

At 2:07 a.m., an employee called Sheboygan Police to report the business at 2033 North Avenue had been robbed.

The employee said the male suspect was armed and "made efforts to conceal his identity."

The suspect ran off and was gone by the time police arrived on the scene. He got away with some cash.

No employees were hurt.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call them at (920) 459-3333.

