Police searching for suspect following armed robbery in Allouez

The Brown County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding the suspect involved in an armed robbery late Saturday morning.

Authorities say they were called to the 2100 block of Webster Avenue at 11:57 a.m.

The Sheriff's Office says the victim was plowing snow with a small tractor when he was approached by another male, who asked for money.

The victim apparently told the suspect he wouldn't provide any money, and the suspect then pulled out a knife and demanded money.

Authorities say the victim was then able to display a legally possessed concealed carry firearm, and the suspect then left the scene on foot.

The Sheriff's Office then set up a perimeter and attempted a K-9 track, but weren't able to find him.

According to officials, the suspect is described as a 35-40 year-old black man, who appeared to be clean shaven, and was wearing a Chicago Bears stocking hat, a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, as well as tan work boots that appeared to be "new".

Officials say the suspect was armed with a kitchen knife that was about eight inches long.

The Sheriff's Office says if you see the suspect, or know where he may be or his name, do not approach him, and instead contact the Brown County Public Communications Center at 920-391-7450.