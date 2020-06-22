Police searching for man last seen in early May

Police are investigating a missing persons report in Shawano County.

According to the Stockbridge-Munsee Police Department, Michael Sherman, 44, was last seen in early May.

Police say he was last spotted on Camp 14 Road on the Stockbridge-Munsee Reservation in the Town of Bartelme, located in Shawano County.

Sherman is described as 6'3, weighs 185 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on where Sherman may be, you're asked to contact the Shawano County Sheriff's Office at 715-526-3111.