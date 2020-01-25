Police searching for man considered armed and potentially dangerous

Sturgeon Bay Police say they are searching for a man after they were called to a domestic abuse incident early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the west side of the city just before 3 a.m..

After investigating the incident, police say they're trying to find Chauncey Hughes, 31, for multiple felonies.

Officials say those felonies include strangulation, child abuse, criminal trespassing, battery, and disorderly conduct.

At this time, police say Hughes is considered armed and potentially dangerous, and is a felon.

Hughes is possibly living in Green Bay, and if you see him, you're asked to call 911.

Police say they don't believe the public is in any danger.