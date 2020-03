Police are asking for your help in finding a missing De Pere woman.

According to police, Barbara Lemense, 64, is missing.

Police add she may be driving a purple colored Nissan Rogue SUV.

A license plate wasn't immediately provided to WBAY, or where and when Lemense was last seen.

If you know where she may be, you're asked to contact De Pere Police at 920-339-4078.