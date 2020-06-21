Police search for 3 people following failed traffic stop, crash

We're continuing to try and learn more details about a police incident in Appleton Saturday night.

Officials tell WBAY an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle, but the vehicle sped off and got away.

Appleton police say later on, they were able to find the vehicle and follow the driver from a distance, and eventually, the car crashed into a gated area.

Three people got out of the vehicle and ran away, and police are now working to find them.

