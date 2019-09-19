Police say gun call to Sheboygan South High School "appears to be a hoax"

Sheboygan Police say a report of a student with a handgun at South High School on Thursday "appears to be a hoax."

Police received the call at 2:09 p.m. The high school was put on lockdown.

The school resource officer said he wasn't aware of any issues at the school.

Police weren't able to locate the caller or any evidence to support the information in the call.

Officers are still investigating where the call originated. They say there's not even evidence that the caller was inside the school.

During the investigation, an ambulance was called to South High School. Police say the ambulance was there for an unrelated medical problem.