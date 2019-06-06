Police say driver fatigue a factor in New Holstein crash

New Holstein Police say "driver fatigue" appears to be a factor in a crash that injured a woman and child.

It happened on State Highway 57 (Milwaukee Drive) and Jordan Avenue at 8:29 a.m.

Police say a vehicle driven by a 33-year-old Cleveland woman was entering the city from the south end of New Holstein. The vehicle crossed the center line and went into the west ditch. The vehicle hit a cement culvert south of Jordan Avenue. The car went airborne and hit a vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign at Jordan and Milwaukee.

The driver who was stopped at the stop sign had to be extricated from her vehicle. The 57-year-old New Holstein woman was taken to a local hospital.

A 3-year-old boy in the first vehicle was airlifted to a hospital.

"Driver fatigue appears to be a factor in the accident," police say.

The crash remains under investigation.