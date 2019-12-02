REPORT: Student exchanged shots with school resource officer in Waukesha

Waukesha Police says there has been a "critical incident" at South High School.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting a student exchanged shots with a school resource officer.

Waukesha Police say a suspect is in custody.

"This is an isolated incident. We are not seeking anybody else we have no other persons of interest. We are in the investigative stage right now as the scene is stabilized," says the Waukesha Police Department.

Parents and students told our Milwaukee partner station WISN they heard what sounded like gunshots.

Police say the school building is safe and secure.

Waukesha South High School is located at 401 E Roberta Ave, about 20 miles west of Milwaukee.

