Police say Milwaukee boy safe after report of abduction

Milwaukee Police say a 12-year-old boy who was the subject of a kidnapping report is safe.

Thursday afternoon, a report came in that Arnell L. Roberts had been abducted by a man in a white vehicle. Milwaukee Police said an Amber Alert was to be issued.

That alert never came. Roberts was found safe with one of his siblings at about 3:45 p.m., according to our Milwaukee partner station WISN.

WISN also quotes police who said the abduction report was "baseless."

Arnell was reported missing at 12:04 p.m. from 1903 W Capitol Dr. Police said he was a passenger in a 2012 four-door white Toyota Camry. The driver was an "unknown subject," according to police.

Police said one person was in custody but did not go into detail.

