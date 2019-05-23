Rhinelander police respond to firearm incident at Nicolet College.

Police say there is no threat to students after a firearm incident at Nicolet College.

According to our sister station WAOW-TV, police were called just before 4 p.m. about a man lying at the entrance of the school. Police say he died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Dept. told WAOW the man was not a student at the school.

A school notification sent to Nicolet College students said there was no threat to the campus.

The notification sent to students read as follows:

Law enforcement has notified the College of an incident involving a firearm occurring on or near the main entrance of Nicolet College (College Drive). Law Enforcement officials are continuing to investigate this incident; however, there is no apparent threat to the Campus. At this time College Drive has been closed to incoming and outgoing traffic. Law Enforcement is currently rerouting traffic through Nicolet Way which runs parallel to the Fieldside Center.