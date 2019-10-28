Police discuss what families should keep in mind when trick-or-treating

Trick-or-treating combines kids’ favorite activities: playing dress-up and eating candy. But to have all that fun it’s important for everyone to stay safe.

“Every year, we really press on the community to make sure they remain vigilant,” said Officer Stuart Zuehls, Community Policing Coordinator for the Neenah Police Department.

Zuehls says there’s a few different things people should consider when trick-or-treating. One is to check for any candy that’s been tampered with, which is something Neenah’s police department has seen the last few years.

Checking Halloween candy is simple. If it looks like it’s been opened or if there’s a tear in the wrapping, throw it out. Or, if you think it’s suspicious, you can call your local police department.

“We’ll come out and check it out, or bring it right to the police department itself,” said Zuehls.

Of course, costumes should also get some consideration.

“Try and make it a light one, for example the flash [is] great,” said Zuehls. “Something that will stand out in lower light conditions.”

“Consider putting some reflective tape or having them carry a flashlight,” said Officer Meghan Cash, public information officer for the Appleton Police Department.

Cash says plenty of police officers will also be patrolling on Halloween to make sure drivers are paying attention.

“Not only because they love to see costumes and kids running around having fun, but also just so people are mindful to slow down,” said Cash.

The officers will be there if you need them, but overall, they just want everyone to enjoy the day.

“Feel free to reach out,” said Cash. “It’s a fun time for families, it’s a good tradition to have, and just have fun with it.”