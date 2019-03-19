Police release video of person of interest in Manitowoc double murder

Manitowoc Police have released video of a person of interest in the unsolved double murder of a father and daughter.

Video shows a man walking in the area of 3709 Dale St on the night of the murders of Richard Miller and Jocelyn Miller.

Richard, 51, and Jocelyn, 19, were found shot to death at that address on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018.

Manitowoc Police say they've developed several leads, and are asking the public for their help to identify the person in the video.

Police are also looking to identify a Toyota Highlander that was driving in the area on the night of the murders.

The vehicle is described as a 2000's model that may be tan or gold in color.

A cash reward up to $2,000 may be offered for information that helps solve the case.

How to report information:

Police: (920) 686-6551

Crime Stoppers (anonymous): (920) 683-4466