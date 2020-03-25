Police release name of De Pere woman found dead in Fox River

Police have identified a woman found dead in a vehicle pulled from the Fox River as Barbara A. Le Mense, 64.

Police do not suspect foul play in this case.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to her friends and family," reads a statement from De Pere Police.

A boater had spotted the vehicle in the water near the Bomier Boat Launch. The Brown County Sheriff's Office Dive Team was called in to help search the river.

At about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers and dive team members recovered the vehicle from the Fox River. Le Mense was found dead inside the vehicle.

Investigators believe the vehicle was in the water for three-or-four days.

Le Mense was reported missing on March 22.

