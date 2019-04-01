Police release video of armed robbery suspect

Manitowoc police released video hoping the public recognizes the suspect in an armed robbery.

Robber walks into at a business on Johnston Dr. in Manitowoc on April 1, 2019 (Screenshot from video via Manitowoc Police Department)

A business on the 1500-block of Johnston Dr. was robbed at 2 o'clock Monday afternoon. The robber got away with cash. A weapon was mentioned, but he didn't show it.

The robber is described as a white man who appeared to be in his 40s. He was about six feet tall and 200 pounds.

He wore a purple sweatshirt and a dark-colored baseball cap with the State of Wisconsin in a circle. He also wore dark pants and white tennis shoes. A purple cloth covered the lower part of his face.

The robber drove off in a black or dark navy blue minivan. It had rust around the wheel well on the back passenger side.

If you have information that may help police track him down, call (920) 686-6551, or you can remain anonymous by giving your tip to Crime Stoppers, (929) 683-4466, and be eligible for a cash reward.