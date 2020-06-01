Police recover stolen vehicle with guns, drugs; suspect eludes capture

The Fox Valley Metro Police Department is asking the public for help to find Dustin Mayer, a suspect in a car theft and other crimes.

Police say a stolen vehicle was found in a hotel parking lot in Kimberly on May 29. Police found firearms, the drug fentanyl and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Officers identified Mayer, a 27-year-old Kimberly man, in connection with the stolen vehicle, but when officers tried to make contact with him he fled into a neighborhood south of County Highway CE near Railroad Street.

Police think Mayer went into homes and vehicles to evade police.

Mayer was already wanted on an arrest warrant from the Department of Corrections.

Anyone who knows where Mayer might be is asked to call their local authorities or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers, (920) 788-9090. Don't attempt to make contact with him.