Police patrol for drunk boaters, speeders and rule-breakers on the water

The water is a popular place to be on the Fourth of July holiday. Revelers are hopping in boats and kayaks to get a spectacular view of the Fire over the Fox fireworks show.

Police warn that boating and alcohol don't mix. Action 2 News accompanied Officers Dave Graf and Dave Van Erem as they patrolled the waters.

Graf and Van Erem are among the teams that will be watching for drunk boaters on the Fox River and Bay of Green Bay.

"It will be very packed tonight. There will be boats tied up to each other. They'll be anchored out all over the water," says Officer Dave Van Erem. "When it starts to get dark, you have to look for the anchor lights so we don't have any accidents tonight."

July 4 kicks off Operation Dry Water. Law enforcement will patrol waters nationwide for impaired boaters.

In 2018, nearly 500 people were arrested in the three-day operation.

"The Fourth of July is the worst because there's more people out here and they stay out longer," Officer Van Erem says. "These guys are out until 12 o'clock and they have that many more hours to consume a little, consume a little, consume a little, and pretty soon they're drunk."

Another concern--speed. Van Erem says people fail to follow "Slow No Wake" rules and that makes it dangerous for everyone--especially with river levels at record highs.

"There are logs floating down river that are barely visible and with the higher water, they're moving faster. And the worst part is, you can't see anything at night on the river," Van Erem says. "So if you're driving fast or stupid and you can't see where you're going, we're going to have a kayaker get knocked off, a small boat or just a straight on accident."

The officers don't want to write tickets. They just want to make the water safe for everyone.

"It's going to be a nice long weekend of boating so let's just be smart about it," says Van Erem.

There are some restrictions for boaters this Fourth of July:

--No docking north of Main Street Bridge.

--No tying off on sea walls until the East River or Railroad Bridge.

--Basin by Leicht Park is a no-go zone. That's the fallout area for fireworks.