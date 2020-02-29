Police: One man in custody, several victims treated in stabbing incident

UPDATE (7:30 p.m.) -- Green Bay Police say one man is in custody after an early morning stabbing on Saturday.

One of two locations where police say a stabbing happened early Saturday morning.

Police say 5 people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, including a pregnant woman.

According to police, an argument started at the bar and then escalated when the individuals involved got home.

Green Bay police tell Action 2 News the stabbing incident happened at two different locations in the neighborhood near S. Chestnut Avenue.

The second location was on the 300 block of Maple Avenue.

Everyone is expected to be okay.

*******

UPDATE (9 a.m.): A pregnant woman was one of the victims in an early morning stabbing, according to police.

Green Bay police tell Action 2 News the stabbing incident happened at two different locations in the neighborhood near S. Chestnut Avenue.

The second location was on the 300 block of Maple Avenue.

Officials say thy are not looking for any suspects at this time and were not clear on any arrests saying they have made contact with everyone involved.

"Was it a bar fight?" Resident Crystal Jenss said. "Was it drug related? Was it just a domestic incident? Who knows and that's what's scary."

A home Jenns lived in for over a decade is just a few houses down from the scene.

I don't get it," Jenss said. "How do you stab a pregnant woman? I mean anybody, but I mean a pregnant woman. This makes no sense."

Investigators spent hours on the city's west side, piecing together what happened at two homes on opposite sides of an alley.

The reason behind the stabbings are still unknown, but it makes mothers like Crystal scared.

"Back when I first moved here I knew it wasn't the safest but compared to what it is now you almost don't want your kids to come out and play," said Jenss.

Police say the five people who were stabbed are said to be okay Saturday night.

=======================================

LATEST (6 a.m.): Police in Green Bay are investigating a stabbing incident that involves “several individuals.”

It happened on the city’s west side on S. Chestnut Avenue around “bar time,” according to a press release sent by Green Bay Police.

Officials say right now several people are being treated for their injuries at local hospitals. It appears to be an isolated incident and police say the public is not believed to be in any danger.

This is a developing story. Tune into Action 2 News this Morning as we learn more information.

