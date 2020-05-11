Police officer won't face charges for shooting Oshkosh West student during attack

An Oshkosh police officer won't face criminal charges for shooting and wounding an Oshkosh West High School student who stabbed him, because his use of force was justified.

The district attorney's office reached that decision after reviewing the state's investigation of the incident that happened last December.

Oshkosh police say then-16-year-old Grant Fuhrman stabbed school resource officer Michael Wissink several times with a barbecue fork.

Fuhrman told police he wanted to get Wissink's gun. The teen told investigators he didn't know why he wanted the gun or what he was going to do with it when he got it.

According to the criminal complaint, Fuhrman admitted stabbing Wissink when his back was turned and expected the officer wouldn't be able to fight back and would "pass out or bleed out within a couple of seconds."

Instead, Wissink wrestled with Fuhrman and was stabbed again. The officer shot Fuhrman to stop the attack.

The district attorney's office writes, "Upon review of the evidence... Officer Wissink's decision to use deadly force was reasonable."

The investigation of the officer-involved shooting was handled by the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation, as required by law. The investigation reviewed school surveillance, body cameras, photographs and interviews.

Officer Wissink received resounding community support. When he left the hospital, he received a police escort home, with officers saluting him outside the hospital and students lining the route.

Fuhrman is charged as an adult with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. His bond was set at $1 million. His attorney has requested to move the trial or bring in a jury from another county. A motions hearing is scheduled later this month.