Police officer, wife search for kidney donor with help from co-workers in Calif.

A police officer in California has called on his co-workers, friend and neighbors to help spread the word that his wife, who has end stage renal disease, needs a new kidney.

For seven years, Sandra Ventling and her husband, Dave Ventling, have been patiently hoping for a new kidney, but now, that patience has turned into a feverish search. (Source: Ventling Family/KTXL/Tribune/CNN)

Even with headaches and body aches, Sandra Ventling can still make her kids breakfast. It may seem like a minor feat, but for a woman who has been diagnosed with end stage renal disease, it’s the makings of a good day.

For seven years, Sandra Ventling and her husband, Dave Ventling, have been patiently hoping for a new kidney, but now, that patience has turned into a feverish search.

“I think her kidneys, at this point, are like 2 or 3% functioning between the two of them, so we’re down to the end," Dave Ventling said.

To help spread the word about his wife’s condition, Dave Ventling called on not only his friends and neighbors but also his co-workers from the Tracy Police Department, where he has worked as an officer for 13 years.

Sandra Ventling is a former social worker. She and her husband have dedicated their lives to protect and serve, and now, they hope someone can help save Sandra.

“It scares me a lot because you could die, and I want to see my children grow,” Sandra Ventling said. “I want to retire together, and the thought of all of that not happening, it’s hard.”

Even those who aren’t a blood type match to Sandra Ventling can still donate under her name through the University of California, San Francisco, Medical Center. The couple says that will put her to the top of the list and potentially save another life.

“We would greatly appreciate it. We’re very, very desperate, obviously, coming to these type of measures, and we’re just looking for someone to try to help us,” Dave Ventling said.

Copyright 2020 KTXL, Tribune, Ventling Family via CNN. All rights reserved.