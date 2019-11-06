Police officer, civilian hit on highway, closing Leo Frigo Bridge

A Green Bay police officer and another person are injured but alive after being clipped by a truck while outside their cars near the Leo Frigo Bridge.

According to the police department, the officer responded to a crash near Irwin Ave., just south of the bridge Wednesday evening.

The officer was walking the car's driver to her squad car when a truck on the highway made contact with both of them.

The two were taken to the hospital. The officer was treated and released. We don't know the driver's condition but we're told the injuries aren't life-threatening.

Police closed the Leo Frigo Bridge in both directions at about 5 p.m. The bridge reopened to traffic within an hour.

The police department doesn't know why the truck came so close to the officer and driver. It's investigating.

At the time, counties were reporting roads becoming slippery during the evening commute as temperatures dipped and wet roads froze over.