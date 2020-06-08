Police offer reward after flags stolen in Campbellsport

Someone is stealing American flags and police in Campbellsport are now offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.

Across the village a number of people have flags but Saturday morning some of them went missing, including two that were flying at Scott Rajek's house.

Rajek said,"I had gotten up and I was getting myself dressed in the bathroom and had Facebook open on my phone and I saw all kinds of posts from people around the area saying that their flags were missing and so my son had just gotten up and I said, John go outside and just check and see. He came back in the house, he said, dad, they're both gone."

Rajek had both an American Flag, and a Navy Flag and never thought either would be a target for thieves.

"I can't even put it into words. Being a Navy Vet, all I can say is, you don't mess with my flag," Rajek said.

Besides those taken in Campbellsport, police say about a dozen flags also disappeared from a cemetery on Memorial Day near Eden.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff is also investigating similar complaints.

Police Chief Tom Dornbrook said,"Normally you would think it's kids goofing around, but the way the environment is in our society it could be protesting what they believe is injustice by our country or by the police."

To generate tips and catch the person responsible police established a reward fund, initially of $200.

Just in the past couple of days that amount has grown to $700.

In Campbellsport a donor came even forward to replace the missing American flags but Rajek doesn't feel that's enough.

"Let's just put it this way, my first thought was, I hope the police get to him before I do," he said.